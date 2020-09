About this show

Rosa Douglas is a collector and creator. She uses found treasures and reimagined trash to create strange and beautiful puppet-creatures. Her work has been shown in theaters in New York City and across the UK. Ben Elling is a set designer, puppeteer and technician. He has a passion for visual theater and has performed in Basil Twist’s Rite of Spring, and Symphonie Fantastique at HERE.



This performance takes place online at HERE.org.