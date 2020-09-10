About this show

The world premiere of the new Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) musical Punk Rock Girl will include songs written and made famous by female artists like Pat Benatar, Bikini Kill, Blondie, Echosmith, Avril Lavigne, P!nk, TraLaLa, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The project follows 16-year-old Angelea, struggling to belong and finding her tribe with the help of new friend Proxi and the world of punk music. The title song will be the 1988 track by the Dead Milkmen of the same name. "In punk music, you don't have to be the most talented musician, the best singer, or the most beautiful rock star," Iconis said. "The point of punk is that its music for everyone — it's a party for people who aren't polished, who aren't perfect. It's about finding your passion and not being ashamed of your inner weirdo. This lovingly trashy show explores serious issues in an occasionally fantastical, often explosive, always heartfelt way."