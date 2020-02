About this show

Pssycck Know Nothing continues Target Margin Theater's multi-year exploration of The One Thousand and One Nights, grappling with "The Porter and the Three Ladies of Baghdad" — a nested system of tales that confront issues of power, sex, and the body. This works extends our reach through this boundless collection, exploring justice, gender, and orientalism, all through the powerful lens of storytelling, which began with our acclaimed work Pay No Attention to the Girl.