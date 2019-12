About this show

In this taut, poetic, opera-theatre work, three characters reckon with the past on the night of a full moon: a nephew who returns to the mountain-top where he left his aunt to die forty years earlier, the ghost of the aunt he abandoned, and the moon that presides over this night of reckoning. Choreography, puppetry and a taiko-infused score collide in this story of joy, regret, and atonement. Inspired by a Noh play, Composed by Garrett Fisher