Bob Dylan arrived in New York City in January 1961 and the music world was forever changed. Join us for a special evening of Bob Dylan classics in celebration of The Bard's 79th birthday. All proceeds benefit Theatre Within, in support of its ongoing free workshops -- in songwriting, art, meditation and more -- at Gilda's Club NYC for children and adults impacted by cancer.

Featuring:Willie Nile, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, and Laura Cantrell

Willie Nile has been hailed by The New York Times as "one of the most gifted singer-songwriters to emerge from the New York scene." He has toured with The Who and performed with Bruce Springsteen. His 2013 album, American Ride, won "Best Rock Album Of The Year" at the Independent Music Awards. He recently released his 12th studio album, Children of Paradise, to universal acclaim.

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams first played together in 1986 at the Bottom Line. After years of playing in Levon Helm's band — and frequent guesting with Phill Lesh, Little Feat, Jorma Kaukonen, among others — in 2015 they released their first album as a duo, which generated critical raves and peaked in the Top 20 of Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart.

Laura Cantrell is a Nashville-born, New York-based country music artist. Since her debut album in 2000, Not The Tremblin' Kind, she has performed on "A Prairie Home Companion," "Mountain Stage" and the "Grand Old Opry," and appeared on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" and Sundance Channel's "Spectacle: Elvis Costello."

About Theatre Within Theatre Within is a non-profit providing ongoing free workshops — in songwriting, art, meditation and more — for children and adults whose lives have been impacted by cancer at Gilda's Club NYC. Learn more at TheatreWithin.org.