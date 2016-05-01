About this show

Porter Carroll, Jr of Hall & Oates and Atlantic star, along with The Tambourine Band featuring Wali Ali, Eric Perez, Danny Obadia & Kevin Hill begin their much anticipated Residency at the Metropolitan Room in Manhattan. It's the ultimate baby boomers musical buffet; the Contemporary American songbook tantalizingly reworked into something fresh, imaginative and ultramodern, while constantly reflecting the roots of these sophisticated and powerful players. The entire show runs the gamut from R& B and improvisational Jazz to soul,funk,blues, rock & roll and more. It is a bold and daring nightclub act for the modern world.