About this show

In the old British-ish kingdom of Crumpeton, a young girl turned pickpocket accidentally finds herself swept up in a criminal uprising against the Duchess, who happens to be her mother. Will she have the heart to sabotage Mum's well-laid plans on the most important day of the year, Crumpet Day? #CheckYourPOCKETS for tickets to this festive, funny, and touching tale of crime and crumpets!

Pockets, an original musical comedy by Robot Teammate, premiered to a sold-out run at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019, where it won Best Musical, Best World Premiere, Best of the Broadwater, and the Encore Producers Award. It is the fourth scripted musical from musical comedy collective Robot Teammate, and the second off-Broadway appearance since 2017's musical race through space, Turbulence.