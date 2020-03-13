About this show

Two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker and two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick are performing together onstage for the first time in over 20 years in the Neil Simon comedy Plaza Suite. This uproarious and piercing look at love and marriage made its world premiere at the Colonial in 1968, and now it's coming back to Boston in a pre-Broadway engagement for three weeks only — directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. Two world-class actors play three hilarious couples in a Broadway classic from a legendary playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner.

"Neil Simon will once more set the town laughing." — New York Times