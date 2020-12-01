About this show

Irish Repertory Theatre is proud to present a reading of Plaguey Hill, a new work by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon (Incantata), read by Tony Award winner Liev Schreiber. Written over the first two weeks of April 2020, Plaguey Hill is an impressionistic account of day-to-day life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the poem is set in Sharon Springs, New York, it harks back to memories of the burial mound of Plaguey Hill, in Friars Bush Graveyard, Belfast, where victims of the 1830s cholera epidemic were laid to rest. The poem takes the form of an intricately locked series of 15 sonnets known as a crown, or corona.