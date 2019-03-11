$39 - $59
Bring the entire family to a Broadway-caliber show where kids are the stars!
In this hour-long interactive journey, kids lead the way through a magical island where they'll get to man a flying ship, design giant cakes, explore the deep sea, and more!
Kids are free to move around from room to room as they join performers, puppets, and animated characters in a series of challenges that help the story unfold.
Experience the groundbreaking show that families can't get enough of -- Winner of BEST FAMILY SHOW in New York!
Save the Island and #findyourspark