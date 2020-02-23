About this show

"They sing like gods, play like children" - this is how the Pesnyars were described by the American media in the second half of the seventies. The ensemble became the first collective in the history of Soviet music to make its way far beyond the borders of our country and conquer the United States ... As for the creator of the Pesnyars, Vladimir Mulyavin, it's worth paying tribute that the artist accomplished what seemed to be really impossible: he managed to overtake Sir McCartney himself and the legendary Beatle John Lennon! The United States has not yet heard such a beautiful sound, which Mulyavin could boast ... In general, like the whole music world as a whole.