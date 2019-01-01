About this show

Perfect Crime is a thriller about three psychiatrists, a detective, a crazy patient, and at least one dead body. A man is murdered...or is he? Did his wife kill him? The detective investigating the case thinks so — until he starts to fall in love with her and the husband mysteriously reappears. The plot includes Gone Girlish and Agatha Christiesque twists and turns. Audiences member don't have to navigate them all by themselves, though. There's an "answer key" for people to review after the show if they're still trying to figure out what happened and how.