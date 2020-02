About this show

2019 Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo discusses her award-winning novel, Girl, Woman, Other, which spans decades and is comprised of interconnected stories of a group of Black British women of different generations, faiths, classes, politics, and heritages. She will be joined in conversation with 2017 PEN Center USA Literary Award finalist and 2017 PEN Open Book Award longlisted award-winning poet Safiya Sinclair (Cannibal) to discuss the novel, and questions about feminism and race.