Peerless by Jiehae Park is a darkly comedic twist on Shakespeare's Macbeth, set in the cutthroat world of elite college admissions. This new version of the classic story centers on M and L, twin Asian-American siblings who have given up everything to get into "the College." When another classmate (who happens to be one-sixteenth Native American) claims what they feel is rightfully "their spot," the twins find themselves with only one option: murder. Directed by Margot Bordelon, the Primary Stages production of Peerless includes an unprecedented two weeks of free matinee performances for NYC public school students.