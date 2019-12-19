About this show

Paul Winter's Winter Solstice celebrates the spirit of the holidays within the extraordinary acoustics of New York's greatest Cathedral. This multi-media event features musicians, vocalists and the 25 dancers and drummers of the Forces of Nature Dance Theatre. A dazzling extravaganza of music and dance, the performances offer a contemporary take on ancient solstice rituals, when people gathered together on the longest night of the year to welcome the return of the sun and the birth of the new year. Broadcast on National Public Radio for the past 27 years, hosted by WNYC's John Schaefer, the Celebrations have become New York's favorite holiday alternative to the Nutcracker and Radio City's Christmas Spectacular.