About this show

Paris is the Off-Broadway playwriting debut of acclaimed actor Eboni Booth (Dance Nation), directed by Knud Adams (Marie and Bruce). Emmie is one of the only black people living in Paris, Vermont, and she desperately needs a job. When she is hired at Berry's, a store off the interstate selling everything from baby carrots to lawnmowers, she begins to understand a new kind of isolation. A play about invisibility, being underpaid, and how it feels to work on your feet for ten hours a day.

Paris i is a recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.