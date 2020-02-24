About this show

Paquito Forever is a new musical written by Fran Arráez and Gerard Alonso, directed by Victor Alvaro, and performed by Joan Vázquez.

Paquito Forever is an intimate, personal (and musical!), and fun account of the real-life adventures of Paquito (Paco) Alonso, a gay Catalonian growing up wanting to be a dancer in Franco's postwar Spain but grafting his way out to reach the bright lights of Broadway and beyond.

The show is the tale of a strong-willed and courageous figure who refuses to let adversity, failure, or even bigotry stop him being a success.