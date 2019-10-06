About this show

In this new musical adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, Alice is a painter struggling to complete her first commissioned work. Anxious and uninspired, she takes out her frustration on her girlfriend. In questioning her abilities and priorities, Alice falls through her canvas and finds herself in a dark and comical wonderland where life, art, and a great many other curious things collide!

An interactive, immersive theater experience performed in a 12,000-square-foot art gallery.

Adult themes and language.