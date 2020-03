About this show

Artistic director and conductor Marios Papadopoulos leads works by Mendelssohn, Bruch, Sarasate, and Brahms in the Carnegie Hall debut of the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra. This professional ensemble is the official Orchestra in Residence at Oxford University in the UK.

Program:

MENDELSSOHN: The Hebrides

BRUCH: Violin Concerto No. 1

SARASATE: "Navarra" for Two Violins and Orchestra, Op. 33

BRAHMS: Symphony No. 1