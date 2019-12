About this show

In this fierce and feverish world premiere comedy from WP Theater and Second Stage, a gang of teenage girls gathers in an abandoned treehouse to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar. Are they messing with the actual spirit of the infamous cartel kingpin? Or are they really just messing with each other? A roller-coaster ride through the danger and damage of girlhood — the teenage wasteland has never been so much twisted fun.