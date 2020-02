About this show

With an affinity for inventing instruments from found material and for reimagining the roles of existing instruments, Oscar Bettison's music explores the boundaries of pitch and noise, classical and rock, convention and invention. His work has been described as possessing "an unconventional lyricism and a menacing beauty" (WNYC). Two chamber concertos comprise this Portrait, which features the exciting return of Alarm Will Sound to the Miller stage.