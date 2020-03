About this show

For an unprecedented 11-week run, and in repertory with Icke's Hamlet, the Olivier-Award winning Oresteia will play at the Armory. This electrifying adaptation by Robert Icke of Aeschylus' seminal trilogy played to sold-out houses at the Almeida and in London's West End. Icke has condensed and modernized the Greek trilogy into a single performance that presents the play as a bold family drama.