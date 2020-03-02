About this show

The centerpiece of Opera Lafayette's season is a staged production of Beethoven's Léonore (1805), the composer's first version of his opera Fidelio. Soprano Nathalie Paulin returns to Opera Lafayette in the title role, German bass-baritone Norman Patzke makes his U.S. debut as Pizarro and Stephen Hegedus makes his company debut as Rocco. Jean-Michel Richer, Pascale Beaudin, Keven Geddes, and Alexandre Sylvestre reprise their roles from our 2017 production of the Gaveuax, and director Oriol Tomas and costume and set designer Laurence Mongeau elaborate upon their wonderful work in that production, with new lighting by Rob Siler.