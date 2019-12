About this show

A hilarious, fresh take on the age-old past-time of storytelling designed to pit New York's funniest raconteurs against each other in a game of one-upmanship where there is real money on the line. Come watch the stories unfold, or join the game and be prepared for the unexpected!

Every third Wednesday of the month.

January 15's theme is "Grudges" and there's an all-star lineup, so bring your A game!