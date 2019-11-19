About this show

Three young black queer men are waiting to be chosen. When one of them is, he's forced to live a new reality inside an epidemic, exploring the joys, the gags and the truths of not being defined by his diagnosis. Donja R. Love, inspired by his 10th anniversary of being HIV positive, offers an unflinching portrait of being black and queer today. With grace and humor, One in Two breaks the silence on an experience that's an ongoing reality for so many, and reveals the community that thrives within it. Stevie Walker-Webb directs this world premiere for the New Group.