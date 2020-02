About this show

John, Clara, Ron, Lara, Don, Tara, Sean, and Sarah are four couples who like to discuss important issues such as global warming, planned parenthood, or starvation in Africa. Or do they? They might have more urgent things going on. Some might say they're in competition, but they would surely disagree with that, because they're very good friends! Halfway through the night, Tara disappears. Will they find her? And what is that sound, anyway?