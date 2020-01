About this show

New Perspectives Theatre Company presents the next On Her Shoulders reading: Sappho of Lesbos by Estelle Anna Lewis, directed by Lynn Marie Macy at 7pm.

Doors open at 6:45pm for a 7pm start with The Play in Context by Emily Rainbow Davis, who situates the script in its historical time and place, followed by the reading and a post-performance Q&A with refreshments.