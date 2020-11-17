About this show

Bill Irwin can't escape Samuel Beckett. The pandemic hasn't changed this. Two years ago, Irwin took the Irish Rep stage to premiere On Beckett, his award-winning meditation on Samuel Beckett's works and language. Since then, COVID-19 has upended daily life worldwide and live theater is on hold as venues stand empty. In this time of anxiety and loss, Irwin revisits the words of Samuel Beckett and returns alone to the Irish Rep virtual stage to bring us On Beckett / In Screen, a new meditation filmed for our current times.