About this show

Presenting the 25th Anniversary concert of On A Winter's Night, from veteran singer-songwriters Christine Lavin, John Gorka, Patty Larkin, Cheryl Wheeler and Cliff Eberhardt. In 1994 Christine Lavin gathered the brightest stars of the singer/songwriter movement, along with other folk and Americana artists, to showcase music of the Winter Season on the now classic On a Winter's Night CD, followed by several years of touring collaborations. Throughout the past three decades these artists have released dozens of recordings and toured steadily, with fond memories of their touring days together.