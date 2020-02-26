About this show

Time travel back to the 1960s on the islands of Nantucket and Manhattan in Off Island. Neither place is Eden or Evil in Rebecca Packer's tragicomic, solo hour of not-so-tall tales. In "First Brush," we follow two spunky tweens' sexual awakening in 1960s Nantucket and their tricky reunion in present-day NYC. In "Cut Throat," we join one wacky family's gathering at their father's very weird 11th hour. From middle school to middle age, masturbation to molestation, and menstruation to mourning, Ms. Packer relives the gamut from sex to death in this Frigid Festival premiere.