You want A-list laughs on a D-list budget? Then come to the Broadway Comedy Club! You can enjoy shows every night in an intimate setting with great food and drinks. The lineup of comedians includes the hottest TV headliners from Comedy Central and late-night television as well as New York City's rising stars — this is your chance to see them before they make it big! Plus, if you're from out of town, you'll have a real NYC story to tell your friends back home.

Past headliners include...

Josh Spear (Last Comic Standing; Late Night With Conan O'Brien)

Pat Dixon (Comedy Central Presents)

Aaron Haber (Comedy Central's The Watch List; Friars' Club)

Shannon Sutherland (Maxim Radio)

Rob O'Reilly (The Tonight Show; Live at Gotham)

Dean Obeidallah (Comedy Central's Axis of Evil)

Dave Konig (HBO)

