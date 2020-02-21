New York City
Other Cities
Complimentary and Deeply Discounted Shows
Discount Ticket Alerts
Stay abreast of discount offers for great theater, on Broadway or in select cities.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Come check out the Nuyorican's most popular weekly event! Watch professional poets perform and our Wednesday night Slam winners spit! Judges of our Friday Night Slams are 5 randomly chosen members of our audience (in other words, it could be you!).