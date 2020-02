About this show

Join Bebe Zahara Benet, Bob the Drag Queen, Monique Heart, Peppermint, The Vixen, and Shea Coulee for the historic world premiere of Nubia.

This all-new show is a celebration of opulence, regality, and pure, unadulterated Black excellence. Featuring five of the most celebrated Queens in drag herstory, Nubia is a live out loud, showstopping extravaganza thrown directly in the face of racial division and political divisiveness.