Singers Liz Pojanowski and Vira Slywotzky are joined by pianist and arranger David Sytkowski in performing songs about travel, difficult people, fashion, inspiration, horns & tubas — about anything but love. With classics by Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim, and Kurt Weill as well as new songs by Clint Edwards, Martin Hennessy, and Jeff Thomson.