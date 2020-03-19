About this show

It's the 1990s and in Lagos, Nigeria, the Nollywood film industry is exploding and taking the world by storm. Ayamma (Sandra Okuboyejo) dreams of stardom while working at her parents' travel agency alongside her lovable and celebrity-obsessed sister Dede (Nana Mensah). When Ayamma lands an audition for a new film by Gbenga Ezie (Charlie Hudson III), Nigeria's hottest director, she comes head-to-head with Gbenga's former leading lady, Fayola (Emana Rachelle). Tensions flare just as sparks start flying between Ayamma, the aspiring ingénue, and Wale (Ade Otukoya), Nollywood's biggest heartthrob, in this hilarious new play about dreaming big.