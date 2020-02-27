About this show

From Richard Rodgers's only musical for which he wrote both music and lyrics comes a story about the allure of Paris and its seductive embrace. A successful high-fashion model from Harlem meets and falls in love with an American writer who has made Paris his home. Convinced that their love only needs one another to survive, they embark on a romantic adventure through Europe, clinging to the City of Lights as the harsh reality of America threatens their union. Songs include "The Sweetest Sounds," "No Strings," and "Nobody Told Me."

No Strings is presented through special arrangement with R & H Theatricals.