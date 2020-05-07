About this show

Nicki Bluhm has no blood relation to Cher but throughout her life she has felt an undeniable kinship. It all started in 1985 when she was a six-year-old girl standing in line with her mother at a Northern California supermarket. Looking up at the magazine racks with big brown doe-eyes, Nicki saw her mother on the cover of the National Enquirer…or so she thought. The striking resemblance between Cher and her own mother left a lasting impression. Cher became like a distant relative in her childlike imagination. As life went on, Nicki continued watching films starring Cher; her favorites being Mask, ‪The Witches of Eastwick, Mermaids, and, of course, her mother's favorite movie ‪Moonstruck with Cher playing an Italian-American (like Nicki) who begrudgingly falls in love with a man that's hard to love.