Nick Payne's play Constellations has been well received on Broadway with Jake Gyllenhaal and in the West End with Sally Hawkins, but the award-winning Chinese production has its own special charm. Director Wang Chong adds live video and a live hamster to the work. The result is a unique experience that is contemporary, complex, and intimate. Following the success of their Under the Radar debut Thunderstorm 2.0 in 2018, Wang and his Beijing-based company Théâtre du Rêve Expérimental brings multimedia acting to another level.

