About this show

Enjoy the Ride TM-With a guide! The only harbor cruise that lets you hop off, explore, then hop on again! Take an express trip from West 44th St. to Battery Park, then to South Street Seaport and across the East River to Brooklyn's DUMBO Fulton Ferry Landing-then back up to West 44th St.! Get amazing views of the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn Bridge and visit New York's bustling waterfront neighborhoods along our guided tour! Additionally you can package your Hop-On/Hop-Off cruise with a visit to the national September 11 Memorial. As the select transportation partner of the 9/11 Memorial, free Memorial Visitor passes are offered with the purchase of a select Hop-On/Hop-Off Combo ticket. The timed visitor passes allow passengers to plan their visit to the 9/11 Memorial at a select time that coordinates with a designated boat departure. *Good for up to 4 people