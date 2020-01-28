About this show

Celebrate the Lunar New Year — and welcome the Year of the Rat — with the New York Philharmonic and renowned Chinese conductor Long Yu! Chinese pianist Haochen Zhang makes his New York Philharmonic debut with the quintessentially American work, Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, and American violinist Gil Shaham is featured in the popular Chinese work, Chen Gang and He Zhanhao's The Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto. Two premieres complete the program — the US premiere of Zhou Tian's Gift and the New York premiere of Texu Kim's ping pong-inspired Spin-Flip.