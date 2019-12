About this show

Join us for our celebrated New Year's Eve Extravaganza, as we present to you the Second Acts of La Bohéme, Carmen, and Die Fledermaus! This joyous occasion also includes a full dinner, dessert, a Midnight Champagne Toast, and an after-Midnight concert. Starring some of the country's best young singers, the Amore orchestra is conducted by Richard Owen with staging by Nathan Hull.