About this show

A completely new licensed performance based on the series Fixics.

Do your children believe in Santa Claus? Professor Miracles and fixatives will prove to you that it exists! And not even one! An impressive New Year premiere with the participation of fixatives and a whole company of New Year's elders from different countries. Teleportation before your eyes! The new invention of the restless Genius Evgenievich allows you to lure any object from anywhere in the world. For the first time, Chudakov invites Simka and Nolik to test the device. Together they try to teleport Santa Claus himself - as without him on the most magical holiday. But the error of the device and the interference from the administrator Uma Palatovna Zanozina leads to the most unexpected consequences: at once three Santa Clauses from different continents will be on the same stage!