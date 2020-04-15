About this show

Join us before the show in our Music Venue and experience our full menu from the comfort of your concert seats. We offer the unique opportunity to enjoy dinner throughout the performance and encourage you to arrive early and "Indulge Your Senses" with wine, music and great food!

The Nancy Atlas Project is known for it's raw live performances and stellar songwriting. Lucinda Williams wrote, "She's a rocker. Not afraid to scratch below the surface." and Lyle Greenfield of Bang Music stated, " A true Triple Threat. Be prepared to be knocked on your ass". The band's original music trips between swaggering Southern rock and threadbare Americana poetry. On either side of the coin it's always a night to remember and a sold out show. Atlas's raspy low voice has been compared often to Bonnie Raitt with the occasional tip of the hat toward Joplin. Within their 23 years together they have opened or followed for just about everyone under the sun but standouts include: Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, Lucinda Williams, Crosby, Stills and Nash, Jimmy Buffett, Toots and the Maytals and many, many more.

Band members include: Nancy Atlas (vocals, acoustic), Johnny Blood (lead guitar), Brett King (bass), Richard Rosch (drums) and Neil "Surreal" Thomas (accordion, keys, harp).