We're supposed to love each other and be good good good.

How dare we be anything else.

Ugly and complicated and powerful and magnificent.



We know who we are.



Has sisterly solidarity has been reduced to catchphrases on tea bags, self-love in your favorite influencer's favorite mascara?

What do you do when the revolution has been commodified?

When authenticity is a two chord love song strummed by a ginger haired honeybee?