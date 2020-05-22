About this show

Theater for the New City has scheduled 30 musical performances of various genres and eight musical theater performances for its 25th annual Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, which will be mounted virtually for the first time May 22 to 24, 2020. All events will be seen on the theater's website, www.theaterforthenewcity.net.

All events will stream from 6pm Friday, May 22, to 11:59pm Sunday, May 24. Attendees will be able to select disciplines and artists from the website's online timetable and index.