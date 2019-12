About this show

The hilarious sequel to the hit musical, Nunsense! Set on a cruise ship, the nuns must help out with the entertainment when the cast of Fiddler on the Roof gets sea sick (except for the actor playing Tevye)! Audiences love the parody of If I Were A Rich Man entitled If I Were A Catholic, the side-splitting scene of Tevye teaching the nuns how to speak Yiddish, and you have never seen the bottle dance until you see if performed by nuns! Don't miss this evening of comedy, songs, and faith!