About this show

The mob just made a hit, but everyone will live to talk about it. And talking they are because when the "boys" get together, it's a scream! Join this interactive show for a private audience with the Don; maybe he'll make you an offer you can't refuse. Mingle with mobsters and molls, meet the new "Boss of Bosses," break bread and heads with wiseguys and Mafia princesses. Sure, you'll be ducking bullets over Broadway, but that won't stop the fun! Eat, drink, dance, and be merry. You might just die laughing!

This two and a half hour comedy mystery includes a three-course sit-down dinner and dancing. Audience members even have the chance to solve the case and win prizes. Seven prizes are awarded at every performance and include "Academy Awards" for the best actor and actress in the audience.