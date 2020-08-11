About this show

Beatrice and Benedick can't stand each other, or so they would have everyone believe. Those who know them know better, and hatch a hysterical plot to have the true feelings of these reluctant lovers revealed. At the same time, Benedick's friend Claudio finds himself falling hopelessly under the spell of the governor's daughter, Hero, only to have their young love tested by an act of treachery. It's the foolish constable Dogberry and his bumbling band of peacekeepers to the rescue, or so we hope! The outdoor Roman Garden Theatre is the perfect venue for this joyful affair of love full of witty repartee, slapstick antics, music, and dance.