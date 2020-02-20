About this show

"Wheeze-inducingly funny." – City Arts Magazine (Seattle)

"A hilariously pathetic hurricane of desperation, barely suppressed rage and neediness." — The Seattle Times

"Nothing can prepare you for the brilliance of this idiocy." — BenDelaCreme

Ms. Pak-Man: Multiple Lives is making its New York debut! The critically acclaimed show that has wowed audiences in Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco is now headed to the east coast. Watch this world-renowned video game superstar of the 1980s pop power pills while she shares scandalous songs and stories about her life and loves… glitches and all! It's a hilarious night of comedy, confessions, camp and quarters. She sings! She dances! She drinks! Starring Seattle comedy hero Scott Shoemaker as the lovable train-wreck Ms. Pak-Man. This show has a little something for everyone. Video game geeks, drag / camp fans, 80s aficionados, comedy lovers. and boozy theatergoers will all love this 8-bit diva's antics! Hold onto your joysticks, it's going to be a bumpy night!

There is a $20 food/drink minimum at this performance.