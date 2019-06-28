About this show

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the Baz Luhrmann movie, stars Tony Award winner Karen Olivo (West Side Story), Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can), multi-Tony nominee Danny Burstein (Fiddler on the Roof). Fellow Tony nominee Alex Timbers (Peter and the Starcatcher) directs.

Moulin Rouge! invites you to enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for this spectacular spectacular...